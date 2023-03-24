State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

