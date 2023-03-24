State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

OC stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

