State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 129,323 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,323 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHAB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Enhabit Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

