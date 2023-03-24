State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

