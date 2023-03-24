State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,012,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

