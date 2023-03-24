State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.8 %

IDACORP stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

