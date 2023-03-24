State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

NYSE LYB opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

