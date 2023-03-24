State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

