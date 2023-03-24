State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

