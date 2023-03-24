State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,971 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $510.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

