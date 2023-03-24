State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,520 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 655.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.