State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 62,591 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.08 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

