State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 645 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 223.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

