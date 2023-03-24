State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 710 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.85 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

