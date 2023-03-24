State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 71,526 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

