State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 786 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $397.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

