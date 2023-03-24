State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

