Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Financial Comparison

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.65 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -1.71

Profitability

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill -29.57% -31.24% -14.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 1 5 0 2.83

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.72%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 320.14%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.