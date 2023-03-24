Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.01. Steelcase shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,068,491 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

