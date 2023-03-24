STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $181.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.