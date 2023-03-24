SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Acquires 13,718 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 13,718 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Beach bought 35 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($183.10).

SThree Price Performance

STEM stock opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 492 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £597.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

SThree Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,102.56%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday.

About SThree

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.