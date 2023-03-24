Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cidara Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average volume of 633 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

