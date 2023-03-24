Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cidara Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 268% compared to the average volume of 633 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CDTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
