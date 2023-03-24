Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 77,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 45,075 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.