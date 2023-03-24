StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Price Performance

Canon has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

About Canon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 58.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Canon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Canon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.