StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon Price Performance
Canon has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.