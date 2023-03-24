StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.5 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.