StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $6.17 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.
About Empire State Realty OP
