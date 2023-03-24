StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

