StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $34.60 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

