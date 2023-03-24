StockNews.com Downgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
