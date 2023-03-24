StockNews.com Downgrades Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) to Hold

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

CSL opened at $212.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.49. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $211.61 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

