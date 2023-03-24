StockNews.com Downgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Ebix Trading Down 1.1 %
EBIX opened at $13.61 on Friday. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
