StockNews.com Downgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

EBIX opened at $13.61 on Friday. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

