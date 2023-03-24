StockNews.com Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.82 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fluent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

