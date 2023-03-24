StockNews.com Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Sell

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

