StockNews.com Downgrades Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to Buy

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

GNE opened at $10.86 on Friday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 200.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

