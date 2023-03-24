StockNews.com Downgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Hold

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

LCNB stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in LCNB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LCNB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LCNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCNB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

