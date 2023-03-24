StockNews.com Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Hold

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 585,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.