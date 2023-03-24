StockNews.com Downgrades PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) to Sell

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PED opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
About PEDEVCO
