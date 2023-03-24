StockNews.com Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

