StockNews.com Downgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of STRS stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stratus Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 114,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.