StockNews.com Downgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of STRS stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
