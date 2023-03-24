StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

RCON stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

