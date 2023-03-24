StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sesen Bio
In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $31,694.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,653 shares in the company, valued at $326,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $31,694.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,653 shares in the company, valued at $326,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock worth $842,886 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Featured Stories
