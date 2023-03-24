StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sesen Bio

In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $31,694.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,653 shares in the company, valued at $326,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sesen Bio news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $31,694.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,653 shares in the company, valued at $326,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock worth $842,886 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 126,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.