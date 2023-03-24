StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

