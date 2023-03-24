StockNews.com Lowers Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) to Sell

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $9.20 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

