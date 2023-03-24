StockNews.com Lowers Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Hold

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
