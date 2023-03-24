StockNews.com Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

PLCE stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $457.52 million, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $20,294,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

