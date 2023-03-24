StockNews.com Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
