StockNews.com Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

