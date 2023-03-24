StockNews.com Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Buy

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GeoPark Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GPRK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.