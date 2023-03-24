StockNews.com Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.