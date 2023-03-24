StockNews.com Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Hold

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.
Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
