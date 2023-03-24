StockNews.com Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Hold

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.