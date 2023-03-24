StockNews.com Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Hold

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLD. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

